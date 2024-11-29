FG Hands Over $3.02 Billion Port Harcourt-Aba Railway To NRC For Operation

The Federal Government officially transfers the completed $3.02 billion, 62-kilometer Port Harcourt-Aba railway project to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) for operation, advancing Nigeria’s railway infrastructure.

The handover ceremony takes place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where Mr. Ayo Dada, Project Supervisor at the Federal Ministry of Transportation, hands over the railway. This section is part of the larger Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern Narrow Gauge project.

Project Highlights

Dada outlines the assets delivered, which include:

283.060 kilometers of dismantled tracks,

62.800 kilometers of rehabilitated subgrade and mainline rail,

5.690 kilometers of sliding lines, and

27 reconstructed turnouts at stations including Port Harcourt, Elelenwo, Obuzor, Umugo, and Aba.

He notes that the project, completed in May 2024, is already enhancing passenger movement between Rivers and Abia states.

Focus on the Next Phase

Following the completion of the Port Harcourt-Aba section, Dada states that the Federal Government now shifts its focus to the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri phase of the railway. He confirms that the contractor has provided technical specifications and maintenance manuals for the completed section, reinforcing the commitment to timely completion of the broader project.

NRC Applauds the Development

Ben Iloanusi, Managing Director of the NRC, represented by Deputy Manager (Civil) Adesegun Ogunade, commends the Federal Government and the Ministry of Transportation for delivering the project.

“The railway is already easing transportation costs and providing Nigerians with a more affordable and convenient means of travel between Port Harcourt and Aba,” Iloanusi explains.

He assures that the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri section will be completed on schedule, emphasizing that security measures, including vigilante groups and additional protocols, are in place to protect workers and passengers.

Project Background

The Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway reconstruction began in 2022 under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In March 2021, the Federal Government signed a $3 billion agreement with a consortium of Chinese financiers for the project, with Nigeria contributing 15% and the Chinese group financing 85%.

Although initial delays arose from manual alignment processes, the contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), completed track laying on the Port Harcourt-Aba section by January 2024.

The operational railway is now providing faster, more affordable travel options and marks a significant step forward in Nigeria’s transportation development.