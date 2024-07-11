Standard Bank Group Hosts Inaugural Business And Commercial Banking Conference

Stanbic IBTC’s parent company, Standard Bank Group, is delighted to announce the launch of the group’s first-ever Business and Commercial Banking Conference, themed ‘Unlocking Africa’s Growth’. The conference will be held from Wednesday, 10 July 2024, to Friday, 12 July 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa.

This landmark event will bring together a distinguished array of high-ranking government officials, esteemed partners, renowned thought leaders, senior executives, and key clients from Standard Bank Group’s Africa and offshore markets, and attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage in thought-provoking discussions and networking sessions.

The conference will commence with an opening welcome cocktail at the Zeitz MOCAA Ocular Lounge & Events Space on Wednesday evening, followed by two days of intensive discussions and networking at the Norval Foundation. Attendees can anticipate a rich agenda featuring discussions on leveraging Africa’s competitive advantages for growth, the latest advancements in trade, the potential of renewable energy, and strategies for navigating the complexities faced by family businesses.

Speaking on the upcoming conference, Remy Osuagwu, Executive Director, Business and Commercial Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasised that the event is not just another gathering but a pivotal moment in the collective mission to strengthen the commercial banking sector’s foundations responsible for driving economic prosperity across the African continent. The conference will serve as a melting pot for innovation and strategic collaboration, making it a critical platform for initiating dialogue that can inspire solutions and initiatives.

Remy envisions Stanbic IBTC Bank as a dynamic growth partner for clients, providing financial solutions and actively contributing to creating a thriving ecosystem where businesses and economies flourish. Stanbic IBTC Bank’s participation in this conference highlights its role in leading the transformation of the nation’s economic landscape through connections and conversations that drive real growth across Africa.

On the conference’s essence, Babatunde Akindele, Head of Commercial Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, stated, “This conference marks a significant step in our mission to support Africa’s growth. We aim to foster collaboration and innovation by bringing key stakeholders together to drive growth across the continent.” Babatunde added, “We are committed to providing our clients with the tools and insights to navigate the evolving business landscape. This conference is a testament to our dedication to their success.”

Stanbic IBTC with its parent company, Standard Bank, is committed to fostering the prosperity of the organisation’s commercial banking clients in its commitment to driving Africa’s growth. This dedication is vividly illustrated through various initiatives such as this conference. Visit the Bank’s website at www.stanbicibtcbank.com for more details on the conference.