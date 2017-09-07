StanbicIBTC Attracts N413.62 billion Capital Inflows Into Nigeria

Stanbic IBTC, a member of Standard Bank Group, in the second quarter of this year, facilitated a staggering $589.84 million capital inflow into the country, ranking it first among financial institutions that imported capital into Nigeria.

The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in its Capital Importation Q2 2017 Report, stated that Stanbic IBTC accounted for 32.91 percent ($589.84 million or N216.47 billion) of the total share during the period, representing an increase of 9.12 percent over the $536.78 million it posted in the first quarter of the year. That brings to $1.127 billion (N413.62 billion) capital importation by Stanbic IBTC in the first six months of the year.

The trio of Stanbic IBTC, Citibank Nigeria and Standard Chartered Bank accounted for 70.7 percent or $1,267.8 million of the total $1.792 billion capital importation during the quarter, while the other 22 banks generated the rest.

According to the report, Portfolio Investments was the key mover of capital during the quarter, growing by 145.7 percent, followed by Other Investments, which rose by 95.02 percent, and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by 29.8 percent over the first quarter. In figures, Portfolio Investment accounted for $770.5 million, or 43.0 percent of the total. In second place was Other Investments with $747.5 million, or 41.7 percent, and FDI with $274.4 or 15.3 percent.

The accomplishment reflects Stanbic IBTC strength, strong leadership and unyielding support of its parent company, the 154 year-old Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest financial institution.

Stanbic IBTC has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the Nigerian market and often pledged that it will continue to provide support to all sectors of the economy in moving individuals and businesses forward. This is also in synergy with the drive to build a leading end-to-end financial solutions institution that offers bespoke products and services to its clientele.

The NBS report showed that the bulk of capital imported into Nigeria in Q2 came from the United Kingdom, which accounted for $696.7 million or 38.87 percent of the total. The second largest value of capital importation came from the United States with $287.82 million or 16.06 percent.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC is a member of Standard Bank Group, a full service financial services group with a clear focus on three main business pillars – Corporate and Investment Banking, Personal and Business Banking and Wealth Management. Stanbic IBTC belongs to the Standard Bank Group, the largest African financial institution by assets and earnings. It is rooted in Africa with strategic representation in 20 countries on the African continent. Standard Bank has been in operation for 154 years and is focused on building first-class, on-the-ground financial services institutions in chosen countries in Africa; and connecting selected emerging markets to Africa by applying sector expertise, particularly in natural resources, power and infrastructure.