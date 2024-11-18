Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers champions Nigerian Art; sponsors ART X Lagos

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers has again made a significant mark on Nigeria’s cultural landscape by sponsoring the highly successful ninth edition of ART X, West Africa’s premier international art fair recently held in Lagos.

The event showcased a vibrant display of African artistic expression, reinforcing the Pension Fund Administrator’s commitment to blending its pension expertise with promoting the continent’s rich cultural heritage. The collaboration highlights the importance of arts in society and emphasises the firm’s dedication to supporting creativity in Nigeria and beyond.

Since its inception, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers has provided innovative pension solutions while championing financial literacy in Nigeria. As a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, and a member of the renowned 162-year-old Standard Bank Group, the organisation has consistently demonstrated its commitment to financial empowerment and the cultural enrichment of the Nigerian society.

Recognising the transformative power of art and its ability to inspire communities, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers began its partnership with ART X Lagos shortly after the fair’s launch in 2016. This collaboration has evolved beyond just sponsorship to a strategic alliance aimed at nurturing the arts and elevating African voices in the global art scene. Through its continuous support, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers has played an instrumental role in shaping key initiatives such as kids tours to the annual event, and ART X Talks, both of which foster dialogue about the importance of art in societal development.

During the event, Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, invited attendees to reflect on their current state, and aspirations for the future. He emphasised the incredible power individuals possess to shape their outcomes. He reiterated this year’s theme, ‘Promised Lands’, which encourages attendees to envision new possibilities and the transformative potential that lies ahead.

He explained that art can inspire, provoke thought, and ignite change; bridging the past and future. This year, as before, artists, curators, and cultural advocates who work tirelessly to enrich the artistic landscape were recognised; and their dedication, passion, and resilience commended as essential to the creative community.

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ Chief Executive further expressed pride in sponsoring a unique project titled ‘Mark Makers: Unsung Pioneers’, which honours extraordinary Nigerians whose contributions may have been overlooked but whose legacies resonate in the collective consciousness. By highlighting unsung heroes, the programme aims to acknowledge their impact and inspire future generations to embrace creativity and courage in their endeavours.

Oyetan urged everyone to immerse themselves in the exhibitions and stories of resilience showcased during the event. He highlighted the journeys of unsung pioneers, including Nana Asma’u, who was instrumental in changing the landscape of women’s education; Oladunni Oduguwa, who boldly reshaped the music industry for women; Professor Augustine Njoku-Obi, whose work in developing a cholera vaccine has saved many lives; and Mohammed Bah-Abba, who has made significant contributions to food preservation in rural communities. He noted that these stories serve as inspiration to think beyond personal limitations, collaborate, and break barriers in pursuit of dreams.

He further expressed Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ deep appreciation for the resilience and innovation inherent in Africans. He stated that the organisation’s commitment to driving growth on the continent reflects a belief in the potential within each individual to create change and foster a better tomorrow. The Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ Chief Executive concluded by encouraging everyone to celebrate the rich tapestry of their culture and the promise of what is yet to come.

During the well-attended event, a select group of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ high-net-worth clients were treated to an exclusive and immersive exhibition tour. This carefully curated showcase featured an array of impressive canvases and sustainable art, highlighting the talent of both established and emerging artists. The clients had the opportunity to engage with the artwork on display, deepening their appreciation for the creativity and craftsmanship involved in each piece.

In addition to the client tour, the event included a heartwarming initiative, the signature Kids Tour, which welcomed 60 eager students from local schools: Lisabi Grammar School, Abeokuta; Mile High International School (Ikotun), and Roy Dek Academy, (Makoko, Yaba – Lagos). These young participants embarked on a guided exploration of the art exhibition, designed to spark their interest in visual arts and provide them with insights into the art world. This educational experience aimed to enhance their understanding of various artistic media and techniques; and inspire a new generation of art enthusiasts and potential creators. The combination of both tours made the event a significant occasion, fostering connections between art, education, and community engagement.

As ART X Lagos grows, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers remains a steadfast supporter of artists, curators and cultural advocates contributing to this vibrant tapestry. Through this collaboration, the organisation actively champions the idea that art should be accessible and celebrated as a vital part of society.

Looking ahead, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers is committed to enhancing its support for the arts in Nigeria; and as the collaboration with ART X Lagos enters a new chapter, the organisation looks forward to fostering more initiatives that highlight the importance of culture, creativity, and diversity.