UBA, Mastercard Launch Exclusive Debit Card To Celebrate 75th Anniversary

In a significant move to celebrate its 75th anniversary, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has teamed up with global payments technology company, Mastercard, to launch a special commemorative debit card.

This exclusive card is set to enhance the banking experience of UBA customers, offering a range of exciting discounts and deals across multiple platforms.

Unveiled at UBA’s corporate headquarters in Marina, Lagos, the commemorative card is designed not just as a token of appreciation for loyal customers but also as a symbol of UBA’s long-standing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. The card comes loaded with impressive benefits, including 25% off purchases on Jumia and $75 cashback on transactions made through AliExpress.

UBA’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Oliver Alawuba, highlighted the significance of the card during its launch, noting that it represents a deepening partnership between UBA and Mastercard. Alawuba emphasized that the collaboration underscores both companies’ shared mission to empower Africans through secure and convenient financial transactions.

“This new card reflects our vision to enhance customer experience, and we’re excited to offer more value to millions of our customers across Africa,”

“As we celebrate 75 years of delivering exceptional banking services, we remain committed to providing our customers with the best tools for seamless financial empowerment.” He added.

Mark Elliot, President of Mastercard for Africa, also expressed his excitement about the partnership. “We are proud to work with UBA, a leading bank on the continent. Together, we aim to digitize the African payment landscape and deliver secure, convenient transactions that empower people across the region,” Elliot said.

The new commemorative card is not just a celebration of UBA’s 75-year journey, but also part of a broader vision to continue expanding digital financial services across Africa. UBA has promised that similar innovative products will be rolled out through its subsidiaries in the coming months.

UBA, one of Africa’s largest financial institutions, currently serves over 35 million customers across 1,000 locations in 20 African countries and has a presence in key international cities, including New York, London, Paris, and Dubai. Through partnerships like this, UBA continues to connect people and businesses across Africa, providing cutting-edge solutions in retail, commercial, and corporate banking, as well as cross-border payments, trade finance, and remittances.