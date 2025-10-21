Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Champions Flexible Pension Options For Nigerians At Home And Abroad

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has reaffirmed its support for the National Pension Commission’s (PenCom) recent reforms aimed at enhancing flexibility, inclusion, and global access within Nigeria’s pension system.

The new regulatory guidelines introduce two distinct pension options, the Personal Pension Plan (PPP) and Foreign Currency (FCY) Pension Contributions, both designed to empower individuals to save for retirement in ways that reflect their evolving work patterns and income sources.

The Personal Pension Plan (PPP), formerly known as the Micro Pension Plan, allows self-employed individuals, and informal sector workers to build retirement savings at their own pace. It also enables 9-5 employees in the formal sector to make additional voluntary contributions beyond the mandatory scheme. Through the PPP, participants can contribute as they earn, make partial withdrawals (50%) after three months of initial deposit when needed, and enjoy flexible investment options suited to their financial goals. Contributions are tax-free after five years, and participants can choose between conservative and growth investment funds for better control of their savings.

Complementing this is the Foreign Currency (FCY) Pension Contributions framework, which enables Nigerians earning in foreign currency, both those living abroad and those residing in Nigeria, to make pension contributions in United States Dollars (USD). This structure allows contributors to safeguard their savings against currency depreciation and access a wider range of global investment opportunities such as Eurobonds, Global Depository Notes, and Exchange Traded Funds. Withdrawals can be made after six months from the contingent portion of the account, while long-term balances are preserved for retirement. Benefits are payable in USD or converted to Naira at the contributor’s request.

Speaking on the development, Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, commended PenCom’s forward-thinking approach to broadening participation and accessibility in the pension industry. He said, “These enhancements reflect the evolution of Nigeria’s workforce and the increasing global mobility of Nigerians. Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers will continue to help individuals, whether self-employed, salaried, or earning in foreign currency, take full advantage of these opportunities through expert guidance, transparent processes, and a seamless digital experience.

Olumide added, “The company’s focus is on promoting financial inclusion, trust, and lifelong retirement planning, ensuring that more Nigerians can participate in the pension system regardless of where or how they earn.”

With over two decades of leadership in the pension industry, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers continues to align its service offerings with PenCom’s vision for a more inclusive, technology-driven, and globally competitive pension landscape.