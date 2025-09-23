Stanbic IBTC Launches InvestBeta Season 2, Raises Investment Stakes

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has launched the second season of its financial literacy game show, InvestBeta, with the premiere episode now streaming on the Group’s official YouTube channel.

The new season debuted with heightened energy as three contestants competed across three rounds—rapid questions, quick fingers, and risk & reward—for a chance to secure investment funds worth ₦2 million, up from the prize pool of the inaugural season. The opening episode set the tone, with the first winner walking away with an investment portfolio valued at ₦1.4 million.

Designed to fuse entertainment with financial education, InvestBeta challenges participants on core topics such as saving, budgeting and investing, while engaging viewers with practical tips and interactive quizzes. Season 1 captured the attention of Gen Z audiences nationwide, and Season 2 aims to build on that momentum with more relatable contestants, sharper challenges, and broader learning opportunities.

Speaking on the initiative, Busola Jejelowo, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, said:

“InvestBeta reflects our deep commitment to making financial education both accessible and exciting. Season 2 is bigger in every way—it has more compelling challenges, more relatable contestants, and more practical lessons for everyday life. We believe that when young people are equipped with real-world financial skills and the confidence to act, they are better prepared to create lasting wealth and achieve their dreams. This show is one of the many ways we are investing in the future of Nigeria’s youth.”

In addition to the show, viewers are encouraged to engage with Beyond Dreams, Stanbic IBTC’s growing digital lifestyle and finance community. With more than 90,000 young members and over 2,100 new investment accounts created to date, the platform offers tools and support to help young people make smarter financial choices and pursue long-term goals.

New episodes of InvestBeta Season 2 will premiere every Friday on the Stanbic IBTC YouTube channel.