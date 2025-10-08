SSANU, NASU Set To Stage Nationwide Protest On Thursday

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) have declared a one-day nationwide protest for Thursday to press the Federal Government over unresolved labour issues.

Operating under the Joint Action Committee (JAC), the unions have directed all branches to convene emergency meetings on Wednesday to mobilise members for the protest. Activities will include campus marches, placard displays, and press briefings.

The decision followed a JAC meeting on October 6, where members reviewed the government’s response to their long-standing demands after multiple ultimatums expired without resolution.

Among the key grievances are the alleged inequitable sharing of the ₦50 billion earned allowances, delays in renegotiating the 2009 FGN/NASU/SSANU agreements, non-payment of two months’ outstanding salaries, unpaid arrears of 25% and 35% salary increments, and the non-remittance of third-party deductions for May and June 2022.

JAC had earlier issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government on September 15, which was later extended by 14 days, expiring on Monday, October 6.

In a circular dated October 6 and titled “Commencement of Protest Actions,” signed by NASU General Secretary, Prince Peters Adeyemi, and SSANU National President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, the unions instructed full participation from all branches.

The memo partly read:

“Following the inauguration of the Joint Consultative Committee by the Honourable Minister of Education to look into the demands of JAC of NASU and SSANU, the committee met twice — on September 19 and October 6, 2025 — with little progress, as our demands remain unresolved despite the extension of the ultimatum.

In light of this, the National JAC directs branch leadership in universities and inter-university centres nationwide to convene a joint congress on Wednesday, October 8, to mobilise for a massive one-day protest on Thursday, October 9, 2025.”

The circular emphasised that all members in both federal and state universities “must strictly comply with this directive,” stressing unity and total participation.

SSANU President Mohammed Ibrahim accused the government of insincerity, warning that the unions could escalate their action if the issues remain unresolved.

“Ours will not be the mother of all strikes; it will be the grandfather of all strikes,” he said. “When SSANU or NASU strikes, you know what it means. We must take our destinies in our hands.”

Ibrahim also lamented the poor welfare of non-academic staff, describing them as “the worst hit financially, economically, and psychologically.”

Both SSANU and NASU have repeatedly clashed with the Federal Government over welfare and funding issues, similar to the long-running disputes involving the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).