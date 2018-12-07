South-East APC Governors Optimistic after Holding Meeting with Osinbajo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidates in the South East have held a closed-door meeting the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and came out more optimistic of their chances.

The candidates spoke after the meeting on Thursday that they were sure they would emerge victorious in their various states in the 2019 elections.

They are Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Uche Ogah of Abia State, Ayogu Eze, Enugu State and Sunny Ogbuoji, Ebonyi State.

Eze, who spoke with State House correspondents afterwards, said the visit was essentially a private one but great hope lied ahead.

“It is purely a private visit to the vice president; there is nothing unusual about our coming to confer with our leader; just a private visit and we are done.

“The South East is already APC. If you come to the South East, you will know that we don’t need any effort to deliver the South East, the South East is already delivered,” he said.