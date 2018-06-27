SON Impounds Substandard Spray Paint, Seals Warehouse in Anambra

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has impounded 1,223 cartons of “EmmaScale” paint for non-compliance with quality standards, a news service report has said.

It also sealed the warehouse of EmmaScale Nigeria Ltd., importers of the product located on Modebe Street and its operational office in the Building Materials Market, Bridge Head, all in Onitsha.

Viginus Omeje of the engineering department of SON, Anambra Office, said the seized products were neither registered nor presented by the company for quality assessment, adding that the company also faked SON’s registration logo which was assigned to a similar product, thus misleading the public.

He said further investigations will be launched as the managing director of the company, who was still at large, would be made to face legal consequences of counterfeiting.

“In line with our effort to rid the Nigerian markets of unwholesome products, we have impounded the product until it undergoes the standard processes. In total, 1,223 cartons of EmmaScale elastic spray paint were impounded,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sylvester Ahanonu, the chairman, Power Tools and Allied Products Dealers Association, has commended SON for its efforts to rid the markets of substandard products, noting that the association was willing to work with SON to ensure that Nigerians were protected from using bad products.

“Substandard products go with high cost and risk to lives. Any product that does not meet the set quality should not be in the market; so we are together with the federal government and SON in this,” Ahanonu said.