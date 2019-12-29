Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal Signs N202.4 billion 2020 Budget

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has signed the 2020 appropriation of N202.4 billion as passed by the State House of Assembly into law.

Appending his signature to the document, Governor Tambuwal gave kudos to the assembly members, majority of whom belong to the opposition political party- All Progressive Congress (APC), for their patriotism and unflinching commitment to the collective good of the people of the state.

“The assembly despite being controlled by the APC which is in the majority has rallied round the government and supported it in the interest of serving the people of the state,” the Governor said.

The Governor gave the assurance that “this gesture shall not be misplaced;” adding that “members of SOHA must be commended for their uncommon patriotism to deliver democratic dividends to the people of Sokoto state. That is the crux of our commitment which supersedes party affiliations.”

He applauded the assembly for its speedy consideration of the budget in three weeks in line with the World Bank benchmark.

“The ball is now in the court of the executive to ensure proper implementation of the budget. We will work closely with the parliament in doing so,” he further assured.

Financial Constraints

Presenting the budget bill to the Governor at the council chamber of Government House, Sokoto, the Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, (SOHA), Mr Aminu Muhammad Achida, noted that the Assembly was aware of the achievements of the administration despite financial constraints.

“The implementation of the 2019 budget has recorded a lot in the areas of education, health and rural development as well as many others.

“We will continue to accelerate the passage of any bill that is meant to improve the lots of the people of the state,” explained the Speaker who said that the Assembly approved the budget during its sitting number 122.

Mr Achida commended the executive for “its record achievement in the modest improvement of internally generated revenue (IGR).

The Speaker affirmed that the budget 2020 of N202 billion presented to the assembly by the executive earlier in the month has been approved in totality.

