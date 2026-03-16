Solar expert highlights push to strengthen standards in Nigeria’s solar sector

Key Points

Mr Sunit Arya says regulators and industry stakeholders are working to strengthen standards in Nigeria’s solar power sector.

Agencies such as the Rural Electrification Agency are driving renewable energy adoption through rural electrification and solar deployment programmes.

Industry players are increasingly adopting international equipment certification standards developed by the International Electrotechnical Commission.

Experts say improved system design, installer training and regular maintenance are key to ensuring safe and reliable solar installations.

Main Story

A solar energy expert says government agencies and industry stakeholders are working to strengthen standards in Nigeria’s solar power sector as adoption continues to grow.

Mr Sunit Arya, Head of Renewable Energy Projects at Simba Solar, said in an exclusive inetrview with Bizwatch Nigeria that increased regulatory attention and industry collaboration were helping to promote safer and more reliable solar installations across the country.

Arya said agencies such as the Rural Electrification Agency were driving the adoption of renewable energy through rural electrification programmes and solar deployment initiatives.

According to him, the efforts have contributed to faster adoption of solar solutions in Nigeria in recent years.

“If you compare five years ago and now, there is definitely faster adoption, and government agencies are pushing more renewable energy projects,” he said.

Arya said stakeholders were also placing stronger emphasis on equipment certification and installation standards to ensure safety and reliability in the sector.

He explained that many solar products now comply with international certification requirements developed by bodies such as the International Electrotechnical Commission.

According to him, the standards ensure that solar panels, batteries and inverters undergo rigorous testing and operate within safe limits before being deployed.

He said the move toward standardisation had become important in addressing safety concerns and preventing incidents associated with poorly designed or substandard systems.

“Standardisation is very important because when incidents happen, it does not affect only one company but the perception of the entire solar technology,” Arya said.

He added that proper system design, installation practices and regular maintenance were also critical in ensuring that solar systems operate safely and efficiently.

Arya said many solar providers now conduct energy audits and feasibility assessments before installations to ensure systems are appropriately sized for users’ energy needs.

According to him, companies are also investing in training programmes to improve the technical capacity of installers and ensure adherence to industry standards.

What’s Next

Solar providers say they will continue expanding installer training programmes to improve technical capacity and ensure compliance with industry standards.

Companies are expected to intensify the use of energy audits and feasibility assessments before installations to ensure systems are properly sized for businesses and households.

Stakeholders say stronger collaboration with government agencies and regulators will remain key to enforcing certification standards and improving safety across the sector.

What’s Being Said

“Standardisation is very important because when incidents happen, it does not affect only one company but the perception of the entire solar technology,” Arya said.

“If you compare five years ago and now, there is definitely faster adoption, and government agencies are pushing more renewable energy projects.”

Bottom Line

Industry players say stronger certification standards, better installation practices and continued collaboration between regulators and solar companies will be essential to building trust and ensuring the long-term growth of Nigeria’s solar power sector.