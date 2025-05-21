Seven Inmates Escape From Ilesa Correctional Centre After Perimeter Wall Collapse

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has launched a manhunt after seven inmates escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Ilesa, Osun State, following the collapse of a section of the facility’s perimeter wall.

The incident occurred at about 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 20 May 2025, after a heavy downpour caused the structural failure of the ageing wall, allowing the inmates to flee under the cover of darkness.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the NCoS spokesperson, Umar Abubakar, confirmed the escape and said the service has activated an extensive search operation in collaboration with sister security agencies and local community leaders to apprehend the fugitives.

The Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, has ordered an immediate investigation into the breach and assured the public that no effort will be spared in recapturing the escapees.

“The force majeure, which occurred during a heavy overnight rainfall, led to the unfortunate escape of seven inmates. The Service has since launched a coordinated manhunt, involving other security agencies and community stakeholders, to bring them back into custody,” the statement read.

Members of the public have been urged to provide any useful information that could assist in locating the escapees. Citizens are advised to contact the nearest security formation or reach out via the following hotlines: 07087086005, 09060004598, or 08075050006.

This latest breach adds to a growing list of prison escapes in Nigeria, often attributed to ageing infrastructure and the increasing vulnerability of correctional facilities to natural disasters.

In September 2024, torrential flooding caused the collapse of the perimeter wall at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Maiduguri, Borno State, allowing 281 inmates to flee. Similarly, on 24 April 2024, 119 inmates escaped from the Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre in Niger State after a downpour weakened the facility’s structure.

The recurring nature of these incidents has intensified calls for urgent reforms and infrastructural upgrades within Nigeria’s correctional system.

CBN Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate Steady At 27.5% In May Policy Decision