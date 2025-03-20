Senate Holds Secret Meeting On Rivers State Emergency Rule

The Nigerian Senate has gone into a closed-door session to discuss President Bola Tinubu’s recent declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State. The emergency rule also includes suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other elected officials.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the closed session after reading a letter from President Tinubu during Thursday’s plenary session. Following the reading, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele moved a motion for a private discussion, citing Senate Rule 135, and was seconded by Minority Leader Abba Moro.

On Tuesday night, President Tinubu announced a six-month state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the state’s House of Assembly. In a national broadcast, Tinubu explained that the decision was necessary due to prolonged political instability, violations of the constitution, and security threats.

The political crisis in Rivers State stems from an ongoing power struggle between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. The feud has disrupted governance in the oil-rich state.

As part of the emergency measures, the President appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Étè Ibas (retd.), a former Chief of Naval Staff, as the state’s sole administrator. He will oversee government affairs until stability is restored.