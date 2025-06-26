Senate Approves Rivers State 2025 Budget Amid Emergency Governance Oversight

In a decisive move on Wednesday, the Nigerian Senate approved the Rivers State 2025 Appropriation Bill valued at ₦1.48 trillion, reinforcing the federal legislature’s oversight role under a constitutional state of emergency in the region.

The approval followed the presentation of a comprehensive report by the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Oversight of Emergency Rule in Rivers, chaired by Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele. Addressing his colleagues, Bamidele emphasized that emergency rule does not undermine democracy, but is a constitutional tool deployed to restore order during periods of political or social instability.

“This measure is grounded in the authority granted by Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, not a deviation from democratic norms,” he stated. “Both the Presidency and National Assembly acted within legal bounds to preserve constitutional governance and public order in Rivers State.”

He explained that the Senate leadership, under Senator Godswill Akpabio, established the committee to supervise the emergency rule and ensure legislative intervention aligns with the Constitution. In circumstances where a state assembly cannot fulfill its legislative duties, Section 11(4) empowers the National Assembly to step in, he noted.

According to Bamidele, the ₦1.48 trillion budget aligns with the objectives of the interim administration, targeting governance stabilization and continuity of public services. Notably, 72% of the budget is earmarked for capital expenditure, underscoring efforts to rejuvenate the state’s infrastructure and stimulate economic growth.

The proposal also includes ₦50 billion to begin clearing an outstanding pension and gratuity liability estimated at ₦147 billion — a move seen as critical for restoring trust among civil service retirees.

Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, praised the committee’s professionalism and clarity in presenting its findings, describing the report as reflective of effective Senate leadership.

Senator Solomon Adeola, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, echoed this sentiment, adding: “A 72% capital allocation shows strong commitment by the interim government to development-oriented governance. It’s a commendable direction.”

Senate President Akpabio concluded the session by expressing gratitude for the Senate’s swift action, noting that timely budget approval would drive project execution and deliver real democratic dividends to the people of Rivers State.