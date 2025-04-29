Sell-Offs In MTN, Jaiz Bank, Others Pull NGX Index Lower Midday

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All-Share Index edged lower during intraday trading on Monday, pressured by sell-offs in MTN Nigeria, Jaiz Bank, and other key stocks.

According to stockbrokers, International Breweries also faced renewed selling pressure, halting the rally it sustained last week. Despite this, analysts believe the market may stabilize if profit-taking remains subdued.

By midday, the All-Share Index recorded a marginal decline of 0.02%, reflecting a cautious mood among investors, Alpha Morgan Capital Limited stated in a market update.

The dip in the equities market was largely driven by declines in mid- to large-cap stocks. MTN Nigeria fell by 2.15%, International Breweries by 1.77%, and Jaiz Bank by 0.30%, contributing significantly to the downward trend.

While market sentiment appeared bearish, analysts noted that absent further sell-offs, the local bourse could stage a recovery in the coming sessions.