SEC Extends Deadline for Registration of Illegal Multiple Shares

The i, has extended deadline for the registration of shares purchased by existing shareholders of companies during the public offer using different names, to consolidate their multiple subscriptions into one account.

Acting Director General of SEC, Mr Abdul Zubair, who addressed newsmen on Tuesday, December 2, said the deadline has now been moved to March 31, 2018.

Zubair said at the expiration of the new deadline, all shares not regularised would be transferred to the Capital Market Development Fund, CMDF.

The SEC DGii said affected shareholders can approach their stockbrokers or registrars to regularise their shareholdings in line with SEC Rules on customer identification.

“Investors who bought shares of the same company during public offers, using different names are allowed till March 31, 2018 to continue to approach their stockbrokers or registrars to regularise their shareholdings in line with SEC on customer identification.

“Thereafter, all shares not regularised shall be transferred, on trust, to the Capital Market Development Fund,” he added.