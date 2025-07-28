SDP Expels El-Rufai, Bans Him For 30 Years Over False Membership Claims

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has expelled former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and barred him from any association with the party for 30 years over what it described as false claims of membership, manipulation, and attempts to destabilise the party.

In a statement released Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Araba Aiyenigba, the SDP said El-Rufai never registered at his ward, forged documents to claim membership, and aligned with another party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), while falsely parading himself as an SDP member.

The party accused him of attempting to impose himself through social media and unauthorized political moves, including forging a membership register and associating with suspended party leaders.

Despite initial acceptance based on his public declaration and a letter of support issued at his request, investigations by the party’s National Working Committee revealed he had not fulfilled basic membership requirements and was promoting activities of other parties in Kaduna State.

“Rather than follow due process, El-Rufai forged his own documents and declared himself ‘Number 001’ in the SDP register of Unguwar Sarki Ward,” the statement said.

The SDP called on INEC and other institutions to disregard any claims El-Rufai makes on behalf of the party and reaffirmed its commitment to rule of law and internal democracy.