Scientists Record Success in HIV, Malaria Vaccine Trial

Findings have shown that an experimental HIV-1 vaccine regimen is well-tolerated and generated comparable and robust immune responses against (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) HIV in healthy adults and rhesus monkeys.

Also, another separate research has shown that higher levels of Plasmodium falciparum antibodies are protective against severe malaria in children living in Papua New Guinea.

Children who have higher levels of antibodies to a specific short amino acid sequence in the malaria parasite, P. falciparum, have much lower rates of clinical and severe malaria.

This amino acid sequence, an antigen, is similar among P. falciparum strains elsewhere in the world, suggesting that this antigen would make a good target for a malaria vaccine.

The research is published in Infection and Immunity, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.

As published in The Lancet, based on the results from the clinical trial that involved nearly 400 healthy adults, a phase 2b trial has been initiated in Southern Africa to determine the safety and efficacy of the HIV-1 vaccine candidate in 2,600 women at risk for acquiring HIV.

This is one of only five experimental HIV-1 vaccine concepts that have progressed to efficacy trials in humans in the 35 years of the global HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Previous HIV-1 vaccine candidates have typically been limited to specific regions of the world.

The experimental regimens tested in this study are based on ‘mosaic’ vaccines that take pieces of different HIV viruses and combine them to elicit immune responses against a wide variety of HIV strains.

Led Researcher, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, and Director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre, Dan Barouch said: “These results represent an important milestone.

This study demonstrates that the mosaic Ad26 prime, Ad26 plus gp140 boost HIV vaccine candidate induced robust immune responses in humans and monkeys with comparable magnitude, kinetics, phenotype, and durability and also provided 67per cent protection against viral challenge in monkeys.”