SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY JOB | Oracle Nigeria Graduate Telephone/Receptionist Recruitment

Oracle provides the world’s most complete, open, and integrated business software and hardware systems, with more than 370,000 customers including 100 of the Fortune 100 representing a variety of sizes and industries in more than 145 countries around the globe.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Telephone/Receptionist
Ref No: A1-170010M0
Location: Nigeria
Job: General Administration/Secretarial
Job Type: Regular Employee Hire
Detailed Description
- Responsible for answering the phone and assisting Oracle customers.
- Information coordinators are an integral part of Corporate Services providing the dissemination of information to visitors and fellow Oracle employees. Answers the main switchboard and greets visitors.
- May have the opportunity to work on departmental projects.
- May develop relationships which may lead to career advancement upon satisfactory completion of the eighteen month commitment.
- Works on assignments that are routine in nature where limited judgment is needed. Normally receives detailed instructions on all work. Work involves minimal problem resolution following detailed instructions.
Job Requirements
- Exceptional customer service and interpersonal skills.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills. Proficient typing and computer skills. Ability to organize, prioritize, and manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
- Team player.
- Strong attention to detail.
- Preferred Qualifications: BA/BS degree or equivalent, 0 – 2 years of related experience.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY