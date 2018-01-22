SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY JOB | Graduate HR Specialist at Huawei Technologies

Huawei is a leading global ICT solutions provider. Through our dedication to customer-centric innovation and strong partnerships, we have established end-to-end capabilities and strengths across the carrier networks, enterprise, consumer, and cloud computing fields. Our products and solutions have been deployed in over 170 countries, serving more than one third of the world’s population.

Job Title: HR Specialist

Location: Nigeria

Job Category: Human Resource



Job Responsibilities

Take the HR specialist journey with us! At Huawei, you can:

Formulate and execute HR policies relating to Huawei’s globalization strategies and help develop professional capabilities in the HR system.

Act as a strategic partner to business departments, recruit talent, and improve the capabilities of organizations and employees.

Pass on the core corporate values and promote Huawei’s corporate culture.

Position Requirements

If you want to be involved in management science and change society through management; if you think proactively and talk smartly; if you have dreams and want to travel across the globe, we welcome you. At Huawei, you can fly as high as you want.

