MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE JOB | World Health Organization (WHO) Fresh Job Recruitment (4 Positions)

MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE JOB | World Health Organization (WHO) Fresh Job Recruitment (4 Positions)

By Lolade .O
- May 31, 2018
- in JOBS
97
0

World Health Organization (WHO) is the directing and coordinating authority for health within the United Nations system. It is responsible for providing leadership on global health matters, shaping the health research agenda, setting norms and standards, articulating evidence-based policy options, providing technical support to countries and monitoring and assessing health trends.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

You may also like

SOCIETY JOB | Project Manager, Livelihoods at COOPI Cooperazione Internazionale

COOPI Cooperazione Internazionale, is a humanitarian, non-confessional and