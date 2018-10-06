Saraki, others Face Police Harassment During Protest at INEC Headquarters

The Nigerian Police Force on Friday allegedly harassed members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during their protest against the just concluded Osun state governorship election.

The protest was led by leaders of the PDP including the president of the Nigerian Senate Bukola, Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal, senators Ben Murray-Bruce and Dino Melaye and the national chairman of the party Uche Secondus.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Gboyega Oyetola as the winner against PDP candidate Ademola Adeleke.

APC’s Oyetola polled 255,505 votes, while PDP’s Adeleke polled 255, 023 votes.

Barely two weeks after the election, the opposition party staged a peaceful protest to the INEC office in Abuja but was allegedly harassed by security operatives of the Nigerian government.

“I have just been teargassed by the Police at INEC office. Gunshots have been fired. This was still a peaceful protest. How can I be treated like this in a country I have fought for and invested in? This is madness, I came with words they answered with bullets,” Murray-Bruce said.

“We will peacefully struggle to get his stolen mandate restored to him.”

Another PDP lawmaker, Dino Melaye who posted pictures of himself and a Police officer in a tussle said he was physically molested during the protest.

“Evidence of the attack on me by the police. I was molested physically and teargassed. We demand Justice.”