Sanwo-Olu Proposes N3 Trillion Budget For 2025 To Lagos Assembly

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has presented a budget proposal of N3.005 trillion for the 2025 fiscal year to the Lagos State House of Assembly. The proposed budget, themed “The Budget of Sustainability,” was unveiled on Thursday.

Budget Overview

The budget outlines a total revenue projection of N2.597 trillion, with a financing deficit of N408 billion. Governor Sanwo-Olu provided a breakdown of the revenue, highlighting:

Internally Generated Revenue (IGR): N1.108 trillion

N1.108 trillion Tax Cuts: N660.137 billion

The proposed expenditure includes a recurrent expenditure of N1.24 trillion, allocated as follows:

Overhead costs: N722.586 billion Overhead: N432.580 billion Subventions: N139.728 billion Dedicated funds: N150.278 billion

Total personnel cost: N392 billion

Recurrent debt charges: N125.232 billion

For capital expenditure, the governor proposed a total of N1.766 trillion, which includes:

Core capital projects: N1.452 trillion

Repayments: N313.515 billion

Sectoral Allocations

Key allocations for 2025 include:

Economic Affairs: N908.699 billion

N908.699 billion Environment: N233.176 billion

N233.176 billion Health: N204.005 billion

N204.005 billion Education: N208.376 billion

N208.376 billion Security, Safety, and Public Order: N124.073 billion

N124.073 billion Social Protection: N47.077 billion

Focus Areas for Development

Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized the five pillars of the budget, which include:

Infrastructure Sustainability Maintenance, upgrading, and expansion of existing road networks to meet population growth demands. Economic Diversification Reducing reliance on a single sector to ensure a more resilient economy. Social Inclusion and Human Capital Development Environmental Sustainability Governance and Institutional Reforms

“Infrastructure sustainability is the backbone of any development agenda. A greater Lagos will emerge through high-quality infrastructure that meets the needs of our growing population,” the governor remarked.

Assembly’s Response

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, assured the governor of the assembly’s support and commitment to reviewing the budget. He announced that deliberations would resume on November 29 to thoroughly examine the proposal.

This ambitious budget reflects the state’s determination to maintain Lagos as a hub for economic growth and development in Nigeria.