Sanusi Resigns from Office over Appointment of New Emirs

A District Head of Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano, Haruna Sanusi, has resigned his appointment less than 48 hours after the installation of four new emirs in the state.

Sanusi’s resignation on Monday was in reaction to the installation of heads of new emirates by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his loyalty to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.

According to Daily Nigerian, the traditional leader cited “health ground and recent changes in the emirate system” as reason for his resignation.

The state now has five emirates: Kano, Rano, Gaya, Karaye and Bichi. All Emirs would have equal powers and are to be on same first class status as Sanusi.

The new heads include Aminu Ado Bayero, son of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, who is the pioneer emir of the newly established Bichi Emirate.

The Emir of Gaya is Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir Gaya; the Emir of Rano is Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila, while the Emir of Karaye is Dr. Alhaji Ibrahim Abukakar ll.

As it stands, Kano emirate headed by Sanusi has 10 local governments: Kano Municipal, Tarauni, Dala, Nassarawa, Fagge, Gwale, Kumbotso, Ungogo, Dawakin Kudu and Minjibir.

Rano emirate will control Rano, Bunkure, Kibiya, Takai, Sumaila, Kura, Doguwa, Tudun Wada, Kiru, Bebeji. while Gaya emirate has Gaya, Ajingi, Albasu, Wudil, Garko, Warawa, Gezawa, Gabasawa LGAs.

Karaye, Rogo, Gwarzo, Kabo Rimin Gado, Madobi, Garun Malam LGAs will be under the Karaye emirate.

Bichi emirate will control Bichi, Bagwai, Shanono, Tsanyawa, Kunchi, Makoda, Danbatta, Dawakin Tofa, Tofa local governments.