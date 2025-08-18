Samsung Launches New AI-Powered TV

Samsung Electronics has launched the Vision AI TV, a next-generation device that integrates artificial intelligence with privacy-focused features, positioning it as a hub for smart living rather than just an entertainment screen.

The television, equipped with Samsung Knox security technology, is designed to safeguard personal data while offering advanced capabilities such as instant on-screen search, live translations, digital art displays, enhanced gaming experiences, and seamless control of connected devices via SmartThings. The company also promised seven years of operating system updates, ensuring long-term relevance.

Speaking at the unveiling in Lagos, Tae Sun Lee, CEO of Samsung Electronics West Africa, said the innovation reflects the company’s forward-looking approach to home technology.

“With Vision AI, we’re not just offering a TV; we’re introducing a smarter, more connected way to live, building on almost two decades of global leadership,” he said.

Samsung, which has maintained its position as the world’s leading TV brand for 19 consecutive years, is expanding its 2025 lineup across OLED, Neo QLED, QLED, and lifestyle models.

Ajay David, Head of Consumer Electronics at Samsung West Africa, highlighted performance improvements in the new range, including glare-free OLED, brighter displays (up to 30%), high refresh rates of up to 240Hz, and AI-driven picture and sound enhancements. He added that the lineup introduces premium features such as Neo QLED Mini-LED with wireless One Connect and Nigeria’s first 100-inch Neo QLED TV.

According to Oge Maduagwu, Head of Marketing & Communications, the Vision AI TV marks a shift toward televisions as “intelligent lifestyle hubs,” delivering personalised and seamless experiences that merge entertainment with functionality.

Samsung reiterated its commitment to shaping the future of home viewing by blending innovation, design, and connectivity, while reinforcing customer trust built over nearly two decades of market leadership.