Renmoney Emerges Winner Of Microfinance Excellence Award

Renmoney, a Nigerian consumer lending company, has emerged the winner of the ‘Award for Excellence in Microfinance Banking’. The award was presented at the 8th edition of the New Age Banking Summit which held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island. Other winners of the evening were: GTBank, Diamond Bank, First Bank, First City Monument Bank, Union Bank and Wema Bank.

Receiving the award, Yetunde Faulkner, Head of Commercial at Renmoney, said: “We’ve been working really hard to build more convenient lending solutions for Nigerians so this award will be a huge morale boost for our team!” Yetunde added, “We launched our online loan application process this year to provide loans in under 24 hours and we are looking forward to launching even better solutions in 2019”.

For Anisha Ajimani of the UMS Conference, the organisers of the event, Renmoney was an obvious choice for the award because of the company’s focus on technology and customer experience. She said: “The New Age Banking Awards are aimed at honouring organizations that have consistently demonstrated exemplary performance. These will not just recognize the endeavours of the most successful financial organizations, but will also set a benchmark, inspiring other organizations to achieve their own goals”.

The theme of the two-day event was ‘Staying Relevant in the Changing Financial Landscape of Nigeria’. It was attended by a wide array of industry experts comprising Chief Information Officers of financial institutions in Nigeria, speaking on various developments and challenges in the digital banking and fintech space.