Bright Echefu Launches LUFT TV After TSTV’s Struggles

Bright Echefu, the founder of Telecom Satellites Limited (TSTV), unveils LUFT TV, a new Pay TV service, years after his previous venture, TSTV, faces significant challenges. At the official launch event in Abuja, Echefu promises that LUFT TV will provide an improved, customer-centric experience, aiming to deliver top-tier entertainment to Nigerian and West African audiences.

LUFT TV, according to Echefu, is built on advanced technology that guarantees high-definition clarity and flexible access across multiple devices. He emphasizes that LUFT TV’s subscription plans are designed to be the most affordable in the industry, making it accessible to a wide range of viewers. “Our service is available on your terms, anytime, anywhere,” he states, highlighting the platform’s commitment to user convenience.

TSTV’s Comeback in the Works

Although TSTV has been inactive since 2020, Echefu reassures former subscribers that the service is not finished. He reveals that TSTV users will soon be integrated into LUFT TV. “TSTV is not dead; it’s coming back,” Echefu assures, offering hope to the millions who invested in the service’s decoders.

He further expresses LUFT TV’s dedication to supporting local content, celebrating Nigerian culture through compelling dramas, music, sports, and more. LUFT TV, according to Echefu, is not just a platform but a movement aimed at inspiring, entertaining, and connecting people.

Government Support for LUFT TV

Echefu receives praise from political leaders, including the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi A. Sule. The Governor compares Echefu’s vision for LUFT TV to the pioneering steps of telecom giants like MTN and Globacom, which revolutionize Nigeria’s communication industry. Governor Sule also advocates for a pay-per-view model, allowing Nigerians to pay for TV content based on their consumption.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State also expresses his support, emphasizing the importance of affordable, high-quality content. He encourages Nigerians to embrace LUFT TV as a valuable local initiative offering an alternative to the monopolistic tendencies of existing pay-TV providers.

The Story Behind TSTV

TSTV, founded by Echefu, aims to break the dominance of Multichoice, the owners of DStv and GOtv. Launched in October 2017, TSTV captures public attention with promises of affordable services and innovative features. Despite high expectations, the service faces technical challenges and goes off the radar multiple times, frustrating subscribers.

In 2020, TSTV makes another attempt to reenter the market, but its services remain unreliable, and many subscribers complain about service interruptions. By 2023, TSTV disappears once again, with no clear communication to its users beyond vague apologies for technical issues.

TSTV also faces a legal challenge. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) files a case against the company for fraud, related to a loan dispute. Echefu denies the allegations, maintaining that the case is a civil matter involving a loan issue with Kalsiyam Global and former government official Mr. Tanimu. The case remains unresolved.

LUFT TV’s entry into the Pay TV market signals a fresh start for Echefu, who promises that this new venture prioritizes customer satisfaction and quality content. Whether LUFT TV overcomes the hurdles faced by TSTV remains to be seen, but it is clear that Echefu is committed to reshaping Nigeria’s Pay TV landscape.