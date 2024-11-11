Nigeria Set To Host Its First International Air Show In Lagos In 2025

Nigeria will host its inaugural international air show in Lagos in 2025, marking a major milestone for the country’s aviation sector. This announcement comes from the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who reveals the event will take place in the first quarter of the year.

The three-day air show will bring together key players in the global aviation industry, offering a platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies, aircraft displays, and the latest trends in aviation. Keyamo emphasizes that this is the first time Nigeria will host such an international event, underscoring its potential to serve as a key hub for aviation advancements in Africa.

The event will also spotlight critical African aviation policies, including the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM). These policies aim to foster greater trade within Africa and create a unified airspace, making it easier for goods and services to move freely across the continent.

In addition to aircraft displays, the air show will feature live air performances, business-to-business matchmaking sessions, industry panel discussions, and an awards ceremony, according to Miss Bria Okonkwo, CEO of Air Show International Nigeria. Details regarding the exact dates for the show will be shared soon, with Keyamo noting that the air show will set the stage for Nigeria’s leadership in African aviation.