Quickteller Picks Winners to Attend Interswitch One Africa Music Fest in London.

Quickteller, a leading digital consumer payments platform in Nigeria, is set to take another set of winners on an all-expense-paid trip to the London installment of the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest taking place, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

The winners were selected through a raffle draw observed by representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council of Nigeria (FCCPC) at the Interswitch Headquarters in Lagos.

The winners and qualifying Quickteller customers are: Bello Mohammed, Fabian Wellington and Ejiro Onokpasah. Six customers so far have been selected to attend the Interswitch One Africa Music Festivals in New York and London with more to choose for the upcoming concert in Dubai.

The New York edition featured top Nigerian artistes such as Teni the Entertainer, Burna Boy, Tekno, and Eddy Kenzo from Uganda. There was also a surprise appearance by Haitian-born Grammy Award winner, Wyclef Jean. In addition to attending the Interswitch One Africa concert in London, the three latest winners will enjoy VIP treatment during the event including front row seats and backstage access.

Olawale Akanbi, Group Head of Quickteller Marketing, reflected on what the concerts mean for both Quickteller and Africa: “Quickteller makes things possible, from enabling a convenient and modern lifestyle through our online digital platform, to creating once in a lifetime experiences for our loyal customers. The Interswitch One Africa Music Festival is a global showcase of African talent and unity, representing the idea of endless possibilities and greater inclusion, which is what we strive for at Quickteller.”

The global showcase is set to conclude next month, with the third leg of the global concerts, taking place on November 15, 2019 at Dubai’s Festival Arena in Festival City as Akanbe notes:

“In addition to our winners from the New York event and London, we will soon also be drawing more lucky winners to attend the Dubai concert. Entries to the final event are still open to existing and new Quickteller subscribers, so we encourage everyone to register through Quickteller platform, as we will be selecting even more winners than the previous two to travel to Dubai for One Africa Fest”.