PTDF Reaffirms Commitment To Local Oil And Gas Research Innovation

KEY POINTS

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) is advancing indigenous technology in the oil and gas sector through its Annual Research Grant and Endowment programmes.

Ongoing research includes pipeline monitoring, carbon nanotube-enhanced solar cells, renewable energy from non-edible seeds, and geological studies.

Projects under review have shown strong potential for Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) registration and eventual commercialisation.

MAIN STORY

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing indigenous research and technology development within Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja, Malam Ahmed Aminu, the Executive Secretary of PTDF, addressed stakeholders during a combined peer review of the Annual Oil and Gas Research Grant Competition and the Endowment Research Programme.

Aminu stated that this review represents the final stage for selected projects that address critical industry needs.

The research projects under review cover diverse thematic areas, including integrated pipeline monitoring systems, carbon nanotube-enhanced solar cells, and the production of renewable energy from non-edible oil seeds.

Other studies focus on sustainable fuels and geological explorations of the Middle Benue Trough. Aminu noted that the projects assessed—two under the grant programme and three under the endowment stream—show significant promise for patenting and commercial application.

To maintain the indigenous focus of these initiatives, PTDF requires that lead researchers be Nigerian and that all projects remain domiciled within the country. Aminu emphasized that registered patents and research publications serve as the primary performance indicators for these programs.

Representatives from the NUPRC, TETFund, and NCDMB lauded the initiative for fostering energy security and strengthening Nigeria’s research ecosystem, urging continued support to turn these outcomes into jobs and sustainable economic growth.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The review marked the final stage of selected research projects covering thematic areas such as integrated pipeline monitoring and renewable energy,” stated Malam Ahmed Aminu .

. Aminu urged stakeholders to: “Support Nigerian researchers to generate viable outcomes that enhanced sustainable growth, create jobs, and strengthen innovation.”

Mrs Orisemeyiwa Eyesan of NUPRC praised the fund for: “Boosting research credibility, influencing policy, and fostering continuous collaboration.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Successful researchers will move into the phase of formalizing Intellectual Property Rights for their innovations.

PTDF will engage with industry end-users to transition verified research findings into practical applications within the Nigerian energy market.

Following the conclusion of this peer review, the fund is expected to announce the thematic areas for the next round of the Research Grant Competition.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the PTDF is prioritizing home-grown solutions to technical challenges in the energy sector. By funding high-tech research like carbon nanotubes and pipeline monitoring, the agency aims to reduce dependence on foreign technology while building a robust intellectual property portfolio for Nigeria