President Buhari Launches National Security Strategy Document

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his administration’s commitment to the security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

He made the remark on Wednesday, at the launch of the country’s National Security Strategy document at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President thanked the nation’s security agencies for contributing a lot towards ensuring a secured Nigeria.

He said: “I am very pleased to note that the National Security Strategy of 2019 is a product of painstaking and rigorous deliberations by relevant stakeholders committed to the task of safeguarding our nation form both internal and external threats.

“It represents a thoughtful, strategic and practical expression of our resolve to make Nigeria safe for development, investment, growth and prosperity for everybody.

“The task that now lies before us is the execution of the strategy and the achievement of a safer and more secured nation. It is a task to which this administration remains fully and unreservedly committed.”

The President assured citizens that government is working hard to address the security challenges confronting some parts of the country.

“As we continue to work towards completely ending the insurgency in the North-East, and laying the foundations of sustainable peace and development in the region, we are also addressing conflicts between farmers and herders, banditry and various forms of security challenges.”

The President, who stressed that his administration will not lose focus on its three-point agenda, listed education, healthcare and agriculture as part of his second term agenda.

“In addition to security, economic diversification and fighting corruptions, our administration priorities for the second term include pursuing improvements in education, healthcare and agriculture.

“These priorities reflect our commitment to enhancing the social security of Nigerians as a means of improving their physical security. I’m happy to observe that the National Security Strategy reflects this thinking with emphasis on overall human security,” the President stated.

President Buhari noted that the 2019 National Security Strategy was a product of wide consultations that will go a long way in promoting public safety.

He said: “I’m pleased also to know that the strategy emerged after a long time consultative and participatory process that elicited contributions primarily from our security, intelligence, law enforcement agencies, and the armed forces. Other stakeholders such as ministries, department and agencies and civil society were also contributory to this strategy. As such, this strategy will help us take government-wide and society-wide measures, designed to promote public safety and national security.”

President Buhari said security is about bottom to top operation thus, failure at any level will lead to a serious lapse in overall security.

He therefore, called on all stakeholders from heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDAs, to see themselves as stakeholders and partners in the onerous task of securing “our people and to demonstrate unity of purpose in implementing this strategy.”

The President also commended the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Mungonu (Rtd), and his team for delivering on the document.

Highpoint of the event was the public presentation of the document on National Security by the President and Commander of Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari.

Present at the launch of the document were members of the Federal Executive Council as well as Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu as well as Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege and the Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The document is reviewed every five years.

Source: VON