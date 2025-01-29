Presidency, Governors, Diplomats Push For Women’s Economic Inclusion

The Presidency, in collaboration with key government officials, diplomats, and industry leaders, is set to host a high-level Conference on Gender Inclusion, aimed at dismantling barriers to women’s economic and financial empowerment.

Scheduled for Thursday and Friday at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the conference, themed “Breaking Barriers, Building Resilience for Sustainable Women’s Economic and Financial Inclusion,” is organised by the Office of the Vice President. It is expected to bring together state governors, Federal Executive Council members, lawmakers, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Dr Amina Mohammed, development partners, and private sector stakeholders.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Hassan Hadeija, emphasised the critical role of the conference in fostering inclusive economic growth.

“This conference is more than just a meeting; it is a decisive step towards dismantling obstacles that hinder women’s participation in the economy. Our commitment to gender equality is resolute, and this initiative underscores that commitment,” he stated.

Hadeija noted that the event would serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration, with a focus on implementing practical solutions to empower women across Nigeria and the African continent.

A key highlight of the conference is the launch of the #ShesIncluded initiative, an outcome of the Aso Accord for Economic and Financial Inclusion, signed on April 25, 2024. The initiative is designed to address economic disparities and strengthen women’s roles in the economy.

The two-day programme will feature an executive session and technical discussions on the first day, while the second day will include a gender masterclass for supply-side actors and a town hall meeting for demand-side actors.

According to Hadeija, “The Vice President will inaugurate a Gender Advisory Group and officially launch the #ShesIncluded initiative, reinforcing our collective commitment to ensuring every woman has access to economic opportunities.”

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, in a statement, reiterated that the conference aligns with the government’s broader strategy to bridge gender gaps in economic and financial inclusion, particularly for women and youth, by equipping them with the necessary tools and resources to thrive in the economy.