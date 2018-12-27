Police Arrests Suspects in Murder of Alex Badeh

The Force Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force is set to parade some suspects involved in the murder of the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (rtd).

The suspects will be paraded at the headquarters of the NPF in Abuja on Thursday (today).

The former CDS was killed in the evening of December 18, 2018 while returning from his farm.

His Tundra Toyota truck was riddled with bullets piercing the windscreen and killing him instantly.

Out of the three occupants of the vehicle, however, Badeh was the only one that was killed thereby fuelling speculations that he was assassinated.