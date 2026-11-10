Police arrest two suspected drug dealers in Bauchi raid

By Emmanuella Opara | November 10th 2026

KEY POINTS

Bauchi police have arrested two men suspected of dealing in illicit drugs in the Yelwa area of Bauchi metropolis.

The suspects, aged 38 and 20, were arrested during an intelligence-led operation on November 9.

Recovered substances include Tramadol, Colorado, Exol and Yellow Boys.

Police say six suspected drug dealers have been arrested in five operations in the state within 20 days.

MAIN STORY

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested two suspected drug dealers and recovered various illicit substances during a raid in the Yelwa area of Bauchi metropolis.

The suspects were apprehended on November 9, 2026, at about 3 pm by operatives of the command’s Violent Crimes Response Unit following intelligence reports about alleged drug trafficking activities in the Ambassador area of Yelwa.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Habib, disclosed the arrests in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He identified the suspects as Yunusa Iliya, 38, from Yalwan Kagadama, Bauchi, and Emmanuel Linus, 20, from Yalwan Tsakani, Bauchi.

According to the police, operatives recovered 11 sachets and 46 pieces of Tramadol, 10 pieces of Colorado, 61 white tablets and 41 pieces of Yellow Boys from Iliya.

A separate search reportedly yielded five capsules of 100mg Tramadol, 230 tablets of Exol and 11 pieces of Yellow Boys from Linus.

Habib said the arrests formed part of the command’s sustained efforts to tackle drug-related activities across the state.

He disclosed that operatives of the unit had arrested six suspected drug dealers in five separate operations within the preceding 20 days, recovering various quantities of illicit substances.

The police spokesman said investigations were ongoing and that the suspects would be charged to court after their completion.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, had commended the operatives for their vigilance, professionalism and response to intelligence reports.

The commissioner also warned individuals involved in drug trafficking and other criminal activities to desist, assuring residents that the command would sustain its operations against illicit drugs and related offences.

He urged members of the public to provide credible and timely information to assist the police in preventing and controlling crime.

THE ISSUES

The arrests highlight the Bauchi police command’s ongoing efforts to disrupt the distribution of illicit substances through intelligence-led operations.

The recovery of different types of drugs from the two suspects also points to the range of substances being targeted by the police in their enforcement activities.

However, the effectiveness of such operations will depend not only on arrests and seizures but also on investigations, successful prosecutions and sustained efforts to prevent the circulation of illicit drugs.

WHAT’S NEXT

The police say investigations are continuing, after which the suspects are expected to be charged to court. The command has also indicated that intelligence-led operations against drug trafficking will continue across Bauchi State.

BOTTOM LINE

The arrest of two suspected drug dealers in Yelwa brings to six the number of suspected dealers apprehended by Bauchi police operatives in five operations over 20 days, as the command intensifies efforts to curb illicit drug distribution.