Peru Trashes Australia 2-0, Both Sides Head Home From Group C

Australia has been sent packing from the 2018 FIFA World Cup after bowing to 2-0 loss to the already-eliminated Peru to finish bottom of Group C.

Peru opened the scoring through Andre Carrillo, who lashed home a superb right-footed volley from the edge of the area across the diving Mat Ryan, who had no chance.

There was an element of controversy with suggestions the through ball that started the move that led to the goal was offside.

Needing to come flying out the traps in the second half, Australia instead conceded just five minutes into the second stanza as Peru simply walked through the Socceroos’ midfield for Paolo Guerrero to slot home.

iiThe Socceroos threw on Tim Cahill and Daniel Arzani from the bench, but could only create one meaningful shot as Cahill volleyed straight into the midriff of his marker.

Peru nearly had a third as Christian Cueva thumped a shot against Mat Ryan’s upright, with Australia’s exit looking a foregone conclusion.

Disappointing is the word. Empty is another word. Yeah. There is not a lot to say,” Socceroos captain Mile Jedinak said. “It wasn’t from the lack of effort. We created a lot. It felt like we did.

“Against France, we were at least equal, and against Denmark even better and this was the same but we couldn’t score and that’s something this squad are lacking at this level.

Australia’s Tim Cahill reacts in dejection at the end of the group C match between Australia and Peru, at the 2018 soccer World Cup

If you create chances, you have to score,” the Dutchman said. “I saw France and Denmark against Peru and in both games they had chances to win both those games like we did so you can come to the conclusion that France and Denmark had more luck than either of us.”