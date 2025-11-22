Peggy Ovire–Taye Arimoro Clash Renews Fears Over Rising On-Set Violence In Nollywood

Nollywood has once again been thrown into controversy following an on-set altercation between actress Peggy Ovire and actor Taye Arimoro, a dispute that escalated into a public exchange and renewed concerns about professionalism and safety in the film industry.

The incident gained attention after Arimoro posted videos online showing injuries he claimed were inflicted by Ovire and her team. According to him, the confrontation started when he attempted to leave the location because it was getting late and his contracted working hours had ended. CCTV footage shared online also appeared to show Ovire’s team blocking his vehicle as he tried to drive out.

Ovire, however, disputed his account. She said the circulating clips did not show the full context, insisting that the trouble began after Arimoro allegedly assaulted two crew members when asked to return and complete his remaining scenes. She explained that he had no specific call time for the final day of shooting but unexpectedly walked off set before filming wrapped. She added that the tense scene outside began after her driver used her vehicle to stop Arimoro from leaving, following the alleged assault on the production manager.

The clash quickly drew widespread reaction across social media, with many viewers demanding an independent review of what happened. Industry observers say the case underscores the need for clearer policies that protect crew members while ensuring actors meet their obligations.

The Ovire–Arimoro incident is the latest in a worrying pattern of on-set disputes in Nollywood. In October, production manager Anierobi “Nwa South” Courage was arrested after a viral video showed him assaulting makeup artist Mary Eze during the filming of Lagos to Opulence. The Nigerian Film Crew Community condemned the act and called for him to be blacklisted. Earlier in the year, veteran actor Femi Branch was reported to have slapped a first assistant director during a disagreement on set, later issuing an apology to the crew. Other recent controversies include claims by actor Godwin Nnadikwe that he was hospitalised after receiving an unscripted kick from colleague Zubby Michael, and the indefinite suspension of actress Shirley Igwe by the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria following allegations that she assaulted a crew member.

The series of incidents has intensified conversations around the pressure of filmmaking, crew welfare, and the need for enforceable rules that prevent violence on set. Industry groups continue to call for stronger safeguards as Nollywood expands its output and workload.