PDP Slams Alleged Ploy by APC to Implicate, Arrest Obasanjo

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed shock at revelation by former President, Olusegun Obasanjo that the All Progressives Congress APC-led federal government is plotting to arrest him on trumped up charges/

The opposition party noted that the claim by the former President has spiked the tension in the nation’s polity and confirmed its fears that the Nigerian nation has descended into a police state where any Nigerian, who holds a divergent view to President Muhammodu Buhari 2019 re-election bid, becomes endangered.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said the cry of Obasanjo has vindicated its stand that the Buhari administration is all out to clampdown on the opposition for daring to hold divergent views from those of the ruling party, Vanguard reports.

“The alarm by Chief Obasanjo has further shown that the PDP has not been crying wolf regarding the plots by the APC-led federal government to frame, arrest, detain and arraign political opponents of the APC, including regular Nigerians, for holding or canvassing opinions that are divergent to the interest of those in power.

“We invite Nigerians to note the travails faced by perceived opponents of Buhari Presidency including Senate President Bukola Saraki, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, Senators Shehu Sani and Dino Melaye, who had raised similar alarms in the past.

“The PDP urges Nigerians to note how the APC-controlled security forces, on Wednesday, arrested and detained opposition members in Ogun state, including a member of the House of Assembly, Hon. Adebiyi Adeleye, who were going about their legitimate activities, only to tag them as cultists,” the statement read, adding that “no amount of coercion, intimidation and illegal arrests will alter the determination of Nigerians to vote out the APC in the 2019 general elections.”