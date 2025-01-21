FG Launches National Health Fellows Programme To Boost Public Health

The Federal Government has introduced the National Health Fellows Programme, a strategic initiative aimed at mobilising young Nigerians to enhance the nation’s healthcare system.

The programme, which spans the 774 local government areas across the country, seeks to harness the skills and energy of individuals aged 25 to 35, particularly those with backgrounds in health-related disciplines, social sciences, or information technology (IT).

According to a statement by the Presidency on Monday, successful candidates will receive stipends and essential tools to empower their work in driving positive change within the health sector.

“The fellows will be remunerated and equipped with appropriate tools to facilitate impactful contributions to the sector,” the statement read.

To qualify, applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree in health-related fields, social sciences, or IT, coupled with a demonstrated passion for public health. Prior involvement in community health projects or work with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will be an added advantage.

The application process also demands access to smartphones with data capabilities for seamless communication via platforms like WhatsApp and Zoom. Additionally, candidates must submit a recommendation letter from a university dean, an NYSC primary assignment supervisor, or a recognised organisation.

Further prerequisites include evidence of leadership skills and entrepreneurial acumen, reflecting the government’s commitment to fostering innovation and capacity-building within the sector.

Applications for the National Health Fellows Programme close on 27 January 2025.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to strengthen public healthcare by leveraging the expertise and innovation of young professionals.