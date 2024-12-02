Owambe Meet The Outdoors: Grill Fest Gidi 2024 Is Here To Thrill!

Lagos, get ready! This Saturday, December 7, 2024, Amore Gardens in Lekki Phase 1 will transform into a hub of sizzling grills, infectious music, and vibrant energy. Grill Fest Gidi 2024: Owambe – The Outdoor Edition is the ultimate celebration of food, music, and culture you simply can’t afford to miss!

This year’s edition brings the perfect fusion of Owambe elegance and the laid-back charm of an outdoor fiesta. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s in store:

Star-Studded Entertainment

🎤 Sir Shina Peters – Dance the night away to legendary Afro-Juju beats that promise to light up the stage.

🎤 Anyi Dons – Groove to the soulful sounds of the Highlife King.

🎤 Terry Apala – Experience the unique vibe of the Apala fusion maestro.

🎧 DJ YK – Keep the party alive with Lagos’ hottest mixes.

Dynamic Hosts

🎙️ Abike Shugaa – Witty, sassy, and vibrant, she’s the queen of vibes to guide you through the event.

🎙️ White Money – The entertainer extraordinaire will charm and energize the crowd.

Ticket Packages

• Single: ₦30,000 • Couple: ₦50,000 • Group of 10: ₦200,000

Secure your tickets today! Whether flying solo, showing up with your partner, or turning up with your crew, there’s a package perfect for you.

Why You Can’t-Miss It

🍴 Food & Drinks: Relish mouthwatering grills paired with refreshing drinks in a festive ambience.

✨ Fashion & Culture: It’s all about traditional elegance—come dressed to impress and showcase your Owambe style.

🎉 Unforgettable Memories: From electrifying live performances to unmatched networking opportunities, this is more than an event—it’s an experience.

Get Your Tickets Now

Don’t let FOMO win this weekend!

📞 Call 08034566706 or visit https://bit.ly/Grillfestgidi to secure your tickets.

📲 Follow us on Instagram and Twitter: @GrillFestGidi for updates and exclusive teasers.

This Saturday let’s toast to life, love, and Lagos vibes at Grill Fest Gidi 2024: Owambe – The Outdoor Edition. Don’t just hear about it—be a part of it!