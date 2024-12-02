Kogi boat mishap, tragic loss — Senator Natasha

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has sympathised with the victims of the recent Kogi boat mishap, which claimed the lives of several passengers, mostly women, petty traders, and artisans.

The boat accident occurred along the Dambo-Ebuchi sections of the River Niger while conveying traders to the Katcha weekly market in Niger.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan stressed the importance of supporting the families of those who have passed away, urging the government and other concerned Nigerians to aid them.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Kogi boat mishap, which claimed the lives of several artisans and traders. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims.

“These hardworking individuals were the backbone of our local economy, providing essential goods and services to our communities. Their untimely passing leaves a gaping hole in the lives of their loved ones and our society.

“I urge the government, private sector, and philanthropic organisations to join me in providing support to the affected families,” she said.