Over 600,000 African Women And Children Die Annually From Lack Of Clean Cooking, Says Adesina

Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), reveals that nearly 600,000 women and children die every year in Africa due to the lack of access to clean cooking solutions. Speaking at the Africa Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Adesina explains that these deaths are caused by the harmful smoke from using firewood and charcoal, rather than clean alternatives.

Adesina highlights the fact that 1.2 billion women in Africa lack access to clean cooking, which leads to 300,000 children’s deaths annually. These children succumb to the effects of smoke inhalation, a preventable tragedy. He stresses that ensuring access to clean cooking for every African is vital for their health and dignity.

To make this a reality, Adesina emphasizes that around $4 billion is needed each year. The African Development Bank has committed $2 billion to this cause. Countries such as Tanzania, Nigeria, and Ghana have pledged to provide 100% access to clean cooking solutions by 2030.

Adesina also discusses the “Mission 300” initiative, which aims to bring electricity to 300 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2030. With over 600 million people in the region still without access to electricity, the mission focuses on leadership, funding, and partnerships to address both energy transitions and the urgent need for better living conditions for women across the continent.