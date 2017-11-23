Osinbajo Inaugurates Cashew Factory

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has inaugurated a Cashew Processing factory, FoodPro Nigeria Limited, in Ilorin.

Osinbajo also inspected the factory on Tuesday, November, 22, after the inauguration. He was delighted with what he saw on ground.

The Vice President who was conducted round the factory by the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Ayo Olajiga, restated the administration’s resolve to support the private sector with policies that would make business easier.

Osinbajo was accompanied by Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara; the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; the Executive director of Bank of Industry, Mr. Waheed Olagunju.

Olajiga said that the company had employed more than 400 staff with 90 per cent of them being women since it started operations a few years back.

He said the factory was expanded to produce 5,000 tonnes of processed cashew nuts a year.

Olajiga explained that most of the company’s output is exported to the United States of America (USA) and local stores in Nigeria.

He said the choice of Kwara State for the factory was because of raw material coupled with the state government’s friendly business policies.

He commended the Bank of Industry (BOI) and Kwara State Government for their support to the company.