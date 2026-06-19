OPEC says $17.7tn investment needed to meet global oil demand by 2050

Ke ypoints

OPEC says the world will require $17.7 trillion in oil sector investment between 2026 and 2050.

Global oil demand is projected to rise to 124 million barrels per day by 2050.

Overall global energy demand is expected to increase by 23 per cent over the same period.

The findings were published in the 2026 edition of the World Oil Outlook in Vienna.

OPEC says future energy systems must balance security, affordability and emissions reduction.

Main Story

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has said the global oil sector will require about $17.7 trillion in investment between 2026 and 2050 to meet long-term demand.

The projection was contained in the 2026 edition of the World Oil Outlook, launched at the OPEC Secretariat in Vienna, Austria. The report, first published in 2007 and now in its 20th edition, provides long-term forecasts for global oil and energy markets. According to the outlook, global energy demand is expected to rise by 23 per cent by 2050, driven by population growth, industrialisation and expanding energy needs in developing economies. OPEC projects that global oil demand will continue to grow steadily, reaching 124 million barrels per day by 2050.

The organisation said the outlook reflects recent developments in global energy markets, including shifting policy priorities, economic conditions and growing concerns around energy security, affordability and emissions reduction. It added that future energy systems must follow balanced and realistic pathways that reflect the differing needs of countries at various stages of development. The report emphasised the importance of multiple energy sources and technologies in meeting rising global demand, alongside the need to expand access to modern energy services worldwide.

OPEC Secretary General, Haitham Al Ghais, said sustained investment across all energy sectors would be essential to meeting future demand.

“The scale of humanity’s energy needs requires sustained investment today across all energies and technologies,” he said. He added that oil alone would require about $17.7 trillion in investment from 2026 to 2050, equivalent to more than $700 billion annually. The outlook is available through the OPEC website and digital platforms, including the World Oil Outlook App and an interactive online version at woo.opec.org.

The Issues

Rising global energy demand amid population and economic growth.

Need for massive long-term investment in oil and energy infrastructure.

Balancing energy security, affordability and emissions reduction.

Uneven access to modern energy services across regions.

Uncertainty in global energy transition pathways.

What’s Being Said

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said: “The scale of humanity’s energy needs requires sustained investment today across all energies and technologies.”

He added: “For oil alone, investments of $17.7 trillion from 2026 to 2050 – or over $700 billion per annum – are needed to meet demand in the long term.”

What’s Next

Energy markets will continue to track long-term demand and investment trends.

Governments and investors may assess capital allocation across oil and alternative energy sources.

The outlook is expected to inform policy debates on energy security and transition strategies.

OPEC will continue updating projections in future editions of the report.

Bottom Line

OPEC is signalling that despite the global energy transition, sustained and massive investment in oil infrastructure will still be required to meet rising global energy demand through 2050.