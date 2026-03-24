OPay to build cybersecurity lab at University of Calabar to boost digital skills

Key Points

OPay plans to establish a cybersecurity laboratory at the University of Calabar

The project is part of a partnership that began in 2023

The lab aims to improve students’ digital and cybersecurity skills

OPay will also support the 2026 Nigeria University Games at UniCal

The university has pledged full support for the project

Main Story

A leading financial technology company, OPay, has announced plans to build a cybersecurity laboratory at the University of Calabar (UniCal). The move is aimed at strengthening digital education and equipping students with practical skills in cybersecurity.

The announcement was made during a visit by an OPay delegation to the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Offiong Offiong, in Calabar.

Speaking during the visit, the leader of the delegation, Mr Itoro Udo, explained that the project is part of OPay’s ongoing commitment to the university. He said the visit was to fulfill a promise the company had earlier made.

“To show how serious we are about this project, we came along with representatives of the construction company that will handle the implementation,” Udo said.

He added that the construction firm, Hunter Flex Intercoms Construction Company, will be responsible for building the cybersecurity laboratory.

According to Udo, OPay’s relationship with the University of Calabar began in 2023, and the company is determined to strengthen that partnership through meaningful and impactful projects.

The proposed cybersecurity lab is expected to provide students with hands-on experience in digital security, an area that is becoming increasingly important in today’s technology-driven world. With cyber threats on the rise globally, skills in cybersecurity are now in high demand across industries.

Udo also revealed that OPay will support the university in hosting the 2026 Nigeria University Games (NUGA), scheduled to take place in August. This support is expected to contribute to the successful organization of the event.

The Issues

Nigeria’s education system faces challenges in keeping up with the fast pace of technological advancement. Many universities lack modern facilities and practical training tools needed to prepare students for real-world digital challenges.

Cybersecurity, in particular, is an area where there is a growing skills gap. As more businesses and services move online, the risk of cyber attacks increases. However, many students graduate without adequate knowledge or hands-on experience in protecting digital systems.

This gap makes it harder for young graduates to compete in the global job market. It also limits the country’s ability to build a strong and secure digital economy.

There is also a need for stronger collaboration between private companies and educational institutions. Partnerships like the one between OPay and UniCal are seen as a way to bridge this gap and bring practical innovation into the classroom.

What’s Being Said

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Professor Offiong Offiong, welcomed the initiative and described it as both timely and important. He noted that the cybersecurity laboratory would help position students ahead of others by giving them access to modern tools and knowledge in digital security.

“This project will go a long way in improving our technological infrastructure and preparing our students for future opportunities,” he said. Offiong also assured OPay of the university’s full support in ensuring the successful completion of the project.

In addition, he expressed appreciation for OPay’s willingness to support the upcoming Nigeria University Games. According to him, preparations are already in progress to host a successful event.

He further explained that the university plans to maintain and improve sports infrastructure even after the games, ensuring long-term benefits for students.

What’s Next

The next step is the construction and completion of the cybersecurity laboratory. With the involvement of the construction company already confirmed, work on the project is expected to begin soon.

Once completed, the lab will serve as a training hub for students, helping them develop practical cybersecurity skills that are relevant in today’s digital world.

Meanwhile, preparations for the 2026 Nigeria University Games will continue as the university works closely with partners like OPay to ensure a successful event in August.

The partnership between OPay and UniCal is also expected to grow, with the possibility of more projects and collaborations in the future.

Bottom Line

OPay’s plan to build a cybersecurity lab at the University of Calabar is a major step toward improving digital education in Nigeria. It highlights the importance of private sector involvement in strengthening the country’s education system.

By providing students with access to modern tools and practical training, the initiative will help bridge the skills gap in cybersecurity and better prepare graduates for the future.

If successfully implemented, this project could serve as a model for other institutions and companies looking to invest in education and technology development.