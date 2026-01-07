Ondo State Targets 1,000 Retirees In Major Health Insurance Expansion

The Ondo State Contributory Health Insurance Commission (ODCHC) has announced a new initiative to enroll at least 1,000 retirees into the state’s health insurance scheme. This move, disclosed by the Director-General, Dr. Abiodun Oyeneyin, in Akure on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, aims to provide senior citizens with more affordable and accessible healthcare services across the state.

The commission is partnering with the Ondo State Government and Stanbic IBTC to facilitate this enrollment, while simultaneously working with the National Union of Pensioners to ensure the program achieves wide participation.

This expansion is a core component of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s “OUR EASE” agenda, which prioritizes socio-economic welfare and efficient healthcare delivery. The initiative follows the Governor’s recent efforts to open the insurance scheme to the informal sector, targeting artisans, market women, and commercial motorcycle riders.

To support this growth, the state is currently recruiting additional health personnel across primary, secondary, and tertiary facilities to ensure that the influx of new enrollees does not compromise the quality or speed of medical care in state hospitals. To enhance the efficiency of its services, the ODCHC has modernized its operations with a 24/7 helpline and a fully automated claims management system. Dr. Oyeneyin confirmed that the commission has maintained a clean financial record with no debts to service providers since 2019, ensuring that accredited facilities are paid within a strict 30-day timeframe.

Notably, the commission’s public access systems are now being bolstered by Starlink network support, ensuring reliable connectivity for its helpline and digital platforms even in remote areas of the state. Beyond the immediate retiree program, the commission continues to oversee specialized schemes like the Abiyamo Maternal and Child Health Insurance Scheme, which has benefited over 45,000 residents.

With a long-term goal of reaching one million enrollees by 2027, the ODCHC is focusing on strengthening commodity management systems to ensure that essential drugs remain available at all accredited hospitals. These efforts represent a significant shift toward universal health coverage in Ondo State, reducing out-of-pocket expenses for the most vulnerable populations.