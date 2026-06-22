Oil Prices Fall as US-Iran Talks Boost Supply Outlook

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 22, 2026

Key Points

Oil prices declined after the United States and Iran reported progress in diplomatic negotiations

Brent crude fell 1.7% while West Texas Intermediate dropped 0.6% during Asian trading

Markets welcomed plans aimed at reducing tensions and safeguarding shipping through the Strait of Hormuz

Main Story

Global oil prices fell on Monday after diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran produced signs of progress toward reducing regional tensions and restoring stability to key energy supply routes.

Brent crude dropped 1.7% to $79.19 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 0.6% to $75.37 per barrel during Asian trading as traders responded positively to reports from negotiations held in Switzerland.

The talks, facilitated by Qatar and Pakistan, followed weeks of heightened geopolitical tensions that had pushed energy prices higher and raised concerns about disruptions to global oil supplies.

According to mediators, both countries agreed to establish a communication mechanism aimed at preventing incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy shipping corridors through which roughly 20% of global oil and gas supplies pass.

The discussions also produced what mediators described as a roadmap toward a broader agreement within 60 days, encouraging investors that further disruptions to oil exports may be avoided.

“The negotiations took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere,” Qatar and Pakistan said in a joint statement following the talks.

Financial markets responded cautiously, with gains recorded across several Asian stock exchanges including Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai, while investors continued to monitor developments in the Middle East.

What’s Being Said

“Mediation has delivered major progress,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said following the discussions.

“Markets are likely to remain cautious because geopolitical risks in the Middle East have not fully disappeared,” said Skye Masters, analyst at National Australia Bank.

What’s Next

Technical negotiations between US and Iranian officials are expected to begin immediately

Investors will monitor developments surrounding the proposed 60-day roadmap

Oil traders will continue tracking security conditions in the Strait of Hormuz and broader Middle East region

The Bottom Line: The decline in oil prices highlights how quickly geopolitical risk premiums can unwind when diplomatic progress emerges. However, energy markets remain vulnerable to renewed tensions, meaning volatility is likely to persist until a comprehensive agreement is reached.