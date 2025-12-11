FG Arraigns Ex-aviation Minister Stella Oduah Over Alleged N2.4bn Fraud



The Federal Government on Wednesday arraigned a former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah, before an Abuja High Court over alleged fraud involving N2.4 billion.

Oduah was arraigned alongside Gloria Odita on a five count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence, criminal breach of trust and conspiracy.

According to the prosecution, the defendants allegedly conspired in January 2014 to obtain N2,469,030,738.90 from the Ministry of Aviation through Broad Waters Resources Nigeria Ltd and Global Offshore Marine Ltd under what investigators described as fraudulent claims.

The government alleged that Oduah and Odita falsely represented the payments as the cost of technical supervision and security logistics support services, despite knowing the claims were untrue. The offences violate the Advance Fee Fraud Act.

One of the counts alleges that on January 13, 2014, the defendants obtained N839,780,738.90 from the ministry under the same claim of technical supervision. Another count alleges that on February 12, 2014, they obtained N1,629,250,000 through Global Offshore Marine Ltd for security and logistics services.

In two additional counts, the Federal Government accused Oduah, as minister at the time, of dishonestly misappropriating the same sums which were earmarked for a contract awarded to 1-Sec Security Nigeria Ltd. The charge states that she authorised the transfer of the funds in breach of her official trust.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty.

Their counsel, Onyechi Ikpeazu SAN for Oduah and Wale Balogun SAN for Odita, moved applications for bail. Ikpeazu asked the court to grant Oduah bail on self-recognisance, noting she voluntarily travelled from the United States to honour the summons and had earlier been on EFCC administrative bail.

Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, appeared personally for the prosecution. He did not oppose bail but urged the court to set a firm date for the commencement of trial. He noted that the defendants had been served with proof of evidence since November 27.

Justice Hamza Muazu admitted both defendants to bail on self-recognisance. He directed them to deposit their travel documents with the court and obtain permission before travelling.

The judge adjourned the matter to February 12 for the start of trial.