OAU Emerges Winner Of First Bank-sponsored Ethics Challenge

Obafemi Awolowo (OAU), Ile-Ife, has won the national finals of the 2018 Ethics Challenge of the CFA Society Nigeria sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria Plc.OAU emerged winner ahead of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and University of Nigeria (UNN), which came second and third respectively.

Speaking at the Gala Night and 2018 Charter Award Dinner of the CFA Society Nigeria where the winner of the competition that involved 15 universities was announced, the Society’s president, Banji Fehintola, commended First Bank Plc for supporting the contest.

Fehintola, while also thanking the bank for its unwavering commitment to ensuring entrenchment of ethics in the finance and investment sectors, said “ethics are important. They’re the cornerstone of our industry and we wanted to pass this message on so three years ago, we started running the ethics challenge for university students.

We started with two; had seven last year and 15 universities this year. The competition ran in Lagos and Abuja and all the credit goes to First Bank Plc, our sponsors for increasing the scope of the contest to promote ethics amongst Nigerians”.

Group Executive, Treasury and Financial Institutions, First Bank Nigeria Plc, Ini Ebong, assured the CFA Society Nigeria of the bank’s support in its quest to promote ethics.“First Bank is the oldest financial institution in this country.

We will be celebrating our 125th anniversary next year and we wouldn’t have survived this long without making ethics and corporate governance vital components of our operations. We are proud to be associated with the CFA Ethics Challenge, because we are passionate about ethics as a responsible corporate organisation,” he stated.