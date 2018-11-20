OAP Tosyn Bucknor Dies at 37

Cause of her death is yet to be ascertained.

On-Air personality, Tosyn Bucknor has passed away on Monday, November 19, 2018.

Details of the cause of her death is still not known, but we will bring to you more details as the news breaks.

Tosyn Bucknor worked with Top Radio for 7 years where she was known as ‘Area Mama’ before joining Inspiration FM. Tosyn Bucknor who was also an actress, radio presenter, singer, songwriter, and writer.

Tosyn born on August 15, 1981 was a graduate of the University of Lagos where she studied Law. She has won many awards including the Nigerian Broadcaster’s award, Future Awards, Exquisite Lady of the year and others.

She has featured in soaps like, “Now We Are married”, “Tinsel” and a couple of others.